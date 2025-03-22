Man arrested after two police cars rammed during pursuit

“Four officers sustained minor injuries, but despite this they remained on duty

A man has been arrested after a car chase in which two police vehicles were rammed in west Belfast .

Four police officers suffered minor injuries during what the PSNI described as "the completely reckless and dangerous" incident.

A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving when unfit, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police, and remains in custody.

Officers on patrol in the early hours of Saturday morning began to pursue a black Audi A4 after it allegedly failed to stop for police near Servia Street at about 2.30am .

Chief Inspector Pete Cunningham said the suspect vehicle was observed weaving onto the wrong side of the road, failing to give way at junctions and driving the wrong way around a roundabout.

Mr Cunningham said: "Two police callsigns brought the vehicle to a stop in the Upper Springfield Road area a short time later, however, the suspect driver reverse rammed the front of one of the police vehicles.

"At this time, the police vehicle was stationary but the officer in the front passenger seat was in the process of exiting the car when the collision occurred, and was jolted into the doorframe.

"The driver of the suspect vehicle then collided with a second police vehicle when attempting to make off again.

"Four officers sustained minor injuries, but despite this they remained on duty, which reflects their resilience during difficult challenges they face on a daily basis, while working to keep people safe.

"Our priority is their safety and welfare and, as an organisation, we will ensure support is available where it's needed."

The two police cars will be off the road while they undergo repairs.

Mr Cunningham added: "A 50-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences including driving when unfit, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police. He remains in custody at this time.

"Thankfully we are not dealing with more serious injuries today - and the actions of the driver responsible for the pursuit and subsequent collision with our officers is totally unacceptable.

"Members of the public could have also been injured during this completely reckless and dangerous incident."