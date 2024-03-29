Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 29-year-old was walking towards a bus stop on Donegall Square West at approximately 8:45pm when he was assaulted by a stranger.

The victim was grabbed and punched to the face whilst being held in a headlock. He was then pulled to the ground.

The victim is currently in a serious condition.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested following an unprovoked attack on another man in Belfast city centre on Monday (March 25)

The suspect may have been involved in an altercation with another man in the same area just minutes before the assault.

Detectives investigating this crime are appealing for witnesses to the assault. They would like to hear from anyone who was at the bus stop or nearby area, or anyone spoke to or interacted with the victim on the 3F bus following the attack.

They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 2020 25/03/24.