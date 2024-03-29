Man arrested after unprovoked attack in Belfast city centre leaves another male in 'a serious condition'
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 29-year-old was walking towards a bus stop on Donegall Square West at approximately 8:45pm when he was assaulted by a stranger.
The victim was grabbed and punched to the face whilst being held in a headlock. He was then pulled to the ground.
The victim is currently in a serious condition.
The suspect may have been involved in an altercation with another man in the same area just minutes before the assault.
Detectives investigating this crime are appealing for witnesses to the assault. They would like to hear from anyone who was at the bus stop or nearby area, or anyone spoke to or interacted with the victim on the 3F bus following the attack.
They can be contacted by calling 101, quoting reference 2020 25/03/24.
The arrested man remains in custody at present.