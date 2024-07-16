Man arrested after vehicle theft in the Kimberly Street area of south Belfast released on bail

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man aged in his 30s who was arrested by police investigating a report of the theft of a vehicle from a property in the Kimberly Street area of south Belfast yesterday morning, Monday 15th July, has been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Officers are appealing to anyone who might have any information which might assist to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 238 of 15/07/24.