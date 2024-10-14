Man arrested after woman aged in her 50s found dead in Donaghadee house
Police said they were investigating the circumstances around the sudden death of the woman, who was aged in her 50s, in Donaghadee.
She was found dead in a house in the Rosepark area of the town on Monday morning.
PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Police received a report just after 7am this morning, Monday October 14, that a woman, aged in her 50s, had been found dead in a house in the Rosepark area of the town.
“While our inquiries are at an early stage, I can confirm that a man, also aged in his 50s, has been arrested as part of our investigation and remains in custody at this time.”
Detectives have appealed to anyone who was in the Rosepark area between Sunday night and Monday morning to come forward.