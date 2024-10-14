Man arrested after woman aged in her 50s found dead in Donaghadee house

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been arrested following the death of a woman in Co Down.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said they were investigating the circumstances around the sudden death of the woman, who was aged in her 50s, in Donaghadee.

She was found dead in a house in the Rosepark area of the town on Monday morning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said: “Police received a report just after 7am this morning, Monday October 14, that a woman, aged in her 50s, had been found dead in a house in the Rosepark area of the town.

A woman was found dead in a house in the Rosepark area of Donaghadee on Monday morning

“While our inquiries are at an early stage, I can confirm that a man, also aged in his 50s, has been arrested as part of our investigation and remains in custody at this time.”