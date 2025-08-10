Man arrested after woman ‘punched and knocked to the ground unconscious’
The incident occurred in the Boucher Road area of south Belfast shortly after 8.10pm on Saturday.
A PSNI spokesperson said: “It was reported that a woman was punched by a man, sustaining a head injury.
“The victim, who was knocked to the ground unconscious, was subsequently taken to hospital by colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.
“One man aged in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the assault and remains in custody at this time, assisting with police enquiries.
“Enquires remain ongoing, and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed what happened, or has any information which might assist, to get in touch.
“The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 1589 of 09/08/25.”
You can also make a report online via https://www.psni.police.uk/report or via Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.