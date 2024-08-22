Man arrested at Belfast airport on suspicion of 'distributing material stirring up fear or hate'
A man has been arrested on suspicion of “publishing or distributing material which stirs up hatred or arouses fear,” say police.
They say the arrest was by officers who are investigating “recent public disorder in Belfast”, from the PSNI Paramilitary Crime Task Force.
The man was detained at Belfast City Airport.
He is 53.
He remains in police custody at this time as enquiries continue.
There have now been 43 people arrested and 33 people charged over the disorder.