Man arrested at London Heathrow Airport in connection with alleged 2016 offences

Officers from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s International Policing Unit, have arrested a 29-year-old man at London Heathrow Airport

The man is wanted on warrant for offences of robbery, dangerous driving, receiving stolen goods, possession and supply of drugs, possession of an offensive weapon and assault on police.

These offences occurred in the Londonderry and Mid Ulster areas in 2016.

The man was granted High Court bail in January 2017 but fled the jurisdiction while on bail.

He has now been returned to Northern Ireland, and will appear before Londonderry Magistrates Court today, Thursday 15th August.

Sergeant Davey from the Police Service's International Policing Unit said: “This demonstrates our commitment to work with Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice.