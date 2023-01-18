Shane Whitla

The 39-year-old father of four was discovered in Lord Lurgan park in the Co Armagh town on Thursday.

Police said he was shot by two gunmen in an alleyway near his home before making his way to the park where he was discovered.

A man was arrested on Wednesday evening and taken to Antrim Serious Crime Suite for questioning following the search of a house in the Lurgan area.