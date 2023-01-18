Man arrested by detectives investigating Shane Whitla murder
Detectives investigating the murder of Shane Whitla in Lurgan have arrested a 28-year-old man on suspicion of murder.
The 39-year-old father of four was discovered in Lord Lurgan park in the Co Armagh town on Thursday.
Police said he was shot by two gunmen in an alleyway near his home before making his way to the park where he was discovered.
A man was arrested on Wednesday evening and taken to Antrim Serious Crime Suite for questioning following the search of a house in the Lurgan area.
A 41-year-old man arrested by detectives on suspicion of murder on Tuesday has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries.