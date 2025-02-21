A man has been arrested in London over a “sophisticated crime gang operation” based in Belfast.

The man, 31, was detained by the PSNI assisted by the Metropolitan Police in London today.

The factory had been found in the Limestone Road area of north Belfast last June, containing cannabis plants with a street value in excess of £1.5m, according to police estimates.

Two men, a 32-year-old man who was arrested in County Down last year and a 25-year-old man who was arrested in London last year, are both currently on remand in relation to the investigation.

A cannabis factory found by police in the Limestone Road area of north Belfast in June 2024

The PSNI said: “Our enquiries are continuing but this operation has all the hallmarks of a sophisticated crime gang operation. This is one of the largest cannabis grows uncovered in recent years, with 23 grow rooms located that were equipped to grow and cultivate cannabis.

“We are committed to removing drugs from the community and dealing with those involved in the supply of controlled drugs. “I would ask if anyone has any information about suspected drug dealing in their area to call the non-emergency number 101.