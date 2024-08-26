Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating a murder in Londonderry have made an arrest.

Montserrat Martorell, 65, was found dead in the Harvey Street area of the city centre in the early hours of Saturday.

The PSNI said a short time ago that “a 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite [in Belfast] for questioning, where he remains at this time”.

