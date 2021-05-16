Man arrested for attempted murder after incident in east Belfast

The injured man, aged 42, was discovered with a head injury on the Upper Newtownards Road in the east of the city, close to the Ulster Hospital, at about 4am today.

A 34-year-old man was arrested at the scene, the PSNI said. Officers are appealing for witnesses to the assault to come forward.

Inspector Barry Moore said: “At around 4am this morning a 42-year-old man was discovered with a head injury close to the Ulster Hospital.

“Officers attended the scene and arrested a 34-year-old man on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.

“The victim was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries, which are not believed to be life-threatening at this stage.”

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the assault to contact police at Lisburn and Castlereagh Station on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

