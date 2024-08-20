Man arrested for ‘offences of possession of child pornography and sexual communication with a child’
The 36 -year-old man is wanted in the Republic of Ireland to stand trial for offences of possession of child pornography and sexual communication with a child.
The offences occurred in the Republic of Ireland in 2021.
The man was detained today on an Irish extradition warrant and is due to appear before Laganside Extradition Court today.
Constable Dynes from the International Policing Unit said: “Today’s arrest is another example of the Police Service working closely with An Garda Siochana to locate fugitives and bring them before the Extradition Courts.
"Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for any wanted persons trying to avoid arrest and the consequences of their previous actions. We will relentlessly pursue all those attempting to evade justice."