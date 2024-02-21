Man arrested in Belfast on an extradition warrant issued by Hungary for offences the robbery of a vulnerable person

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

He will appear before extradition court in Belfast later today, Wednesday, 21st February.

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This arrest is good example of our continued work to locate and arrest those wanted internationally.

“We worked with the National Crime Agency and Hungarian authorities to track the wanted person down to an address in Belfast.

“The man was arrested by officers from Tennent Street Local Policing Team in the north Belfast area on Tuesday evening, February 20th.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland will continue to work with our national and international partners to locate and arrest those sought for extradition.