Man arrested in Brian McIlhagga murder investigation

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Brian McIlhagga have arrested a 32-year-old man.

By Gemma Murray
Tuesday, 20th September 2022, 11:03 am

Mr McIlhagga, a 42-year-old father from Ballymena, was beaten and shot by a gang of masked men who dragged him from a house at Riverview Park in Ballymoney on January 5th, 2015.The man was arrested in the Ballymoney area this morning, Tuesday September 20th, and has been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where he is currently helping police with their enquiries.

Mr McIlhagga was a father- of-five and he was beaten and shot in the leg during the attack.

He died from his injuries.

Murder victim Brian McIlhagga

It was described by police at the time as a "brutal, sustained and vicious assault".

