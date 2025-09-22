Man arrested in Fermanagh after sudden death of a man in his 60's
Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden death of a man, aged in his 60’s, in the Drumbawn Close area of Enniskillen on Sunday 21st September.
According to a PSNI statement a 42-yeat-old man has been arrested and is currently in custody, assisting police with their enquiries.
They added that a post mortem examination will be carried out to determine the cause of death.
Further updates will be provided in due course.