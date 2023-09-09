Man arrested in Londonderry as part of an 'ongoing terrorism investigation'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out searches in the Columbcille Court area of Derry/Londonderry on Saturday 9th September as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation.
A 43 year old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken into custody for questioning.
A number or searches have taken place in the Londonderry area recently.
In one search police seized what they believe to be six improvised explosive devices, a machine pistol and a quantity of ammunition in the Stewarts Terrace area of Londonderry
Detectives have also been granted an extension by a court to continue questioning two men and a woman who were arrested in Londonderry on Thursday under the Terrorism Act