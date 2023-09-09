News you can trust since 1737
Man arrested in Londonderry as part of an 'ongoing terrorism investigation'

A 43 year old man has been arrested under the Terrorism Act following searches
By Michael Cousins
Published 9th Sep 2023, 17:57 BST- 1 min read
Detectives from the Police Service’s Terrorism Investigation Unit carried out searches in the Columbcille Court area of Derry/Londonderry on Saturday 9th September as part of an ongoing terrorism investigation.

A 43 year old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act and has been taken into custody for questioning.

A number or searches have taken place in the Londonderry area recently.

The Columbcille Court area of LondonderryThe Columbcille Court area of Londonderry
In one search police seized what they believe to be six improvised explosive devices, a machine pistol and a quantity of ammunition in the Stewarts Terrace area of Londonderry

Detectives have also been granted an extension by a court to continue questioning two men and a woman who were arrested in Londonderry on Thursday under the Terrorism Act