Man arrested in north Belfast by PSNI who was wanted for trial in Republic of Ireland

The Police Service of Northern Ireland has arrested a 36-year-old man who was wanted to stand trial in the Republic of Ireland in relation to an assault that occurred in Fermoy, County Cork in August 2020.
By Graeme Cousins
Published 4th Jun 2023, 13:20 BST- 1 min read

The man was detained by virtue of an international warrant by local response officers in north Belfast yesterday evening (Saturday) and will be brought before an Extradition Court in Belfast today (Sunday).

Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “The arrest is an another great example of partnership working between An Garda Siochana, the National Crime Agency, north Belfast response officers and the Police Service of Northern Ireland's International Policing Unit.

“Our determination and commitment to working with International Law Enforcement partners to track down wanted persons and bring offenders to justice continues.

The PSNI arrested a man in north BelfastThe PSNI arrested a man in north Belfast
“Our message is clear that we will relentlessly pursue those that are trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime.”