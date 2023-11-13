All Sections
BREAKING

Man arrested in relation to a number of race hate-related incidents in south Belfast in recent months released on bail pending further enquiries

A 56-year-old man arrested by police, investigating a number of race hate-related incidents in south Belfast in recent months, has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.
By Gemma Murray
Published 13th Nov 2023, 09:35 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 09:41 GMT
The investigation into incidents against a local business owner in the Sandy Row area, including a report of arson in April 2023, is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org