Man arrested in relation to a number of race hate-related incidents in south Belfast in recent months released on bail pending further enquiries
A 56-year-old man arrested by police, investigating a number of race hate-related incidents in south Belfast in recent months, has been released on bail pending further police enquiries.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The investigation into incidents against a local business owner in the Sandy Row area, including a report of arson in April 2023, is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 or online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.
Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org