He was arrested this morning, Tuesday 17 January, and has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.Detectives are reiterating their appeal for anyone with information to contact them on 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shane Whitla, 39, a father-of-four, was discovered in Lord Lurgan Park on the evening of Thursday, January, 12.

Shane Whitla

Following a post mortem examination it was confirmed that he died from gunshot wounds.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: "We have launched a murder investigation, and my ask is for anyone with any information to please come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad