Man arrested in Stewartstown after Serious Crime Branch probe into dissident republican activity
Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Branch have made an arrest as part of an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity.
Officers carried out a planned search of a property in the Stewartstown area of Co Tyrone this morning (17th April).
A 39-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act 2000, and is being questioned by detectives at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.
Two mobile phones were also seized and have since been removed for further forensic examination.