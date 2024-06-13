Man arrested in Strabane as part of ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity has been released following questioning
A 48-year-old man arrested in Strabane on Tuesday evening, 11th June, by detectives from the Terrorism Investigation Unit as part of ongoing investigations into dissident republican activity, has been released following questioning.
The investigation continues.