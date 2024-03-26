Man arrested in the Magherafelt area on an extradition warrant issued by Lithuania for human trafficking offences
The man was arrested by officers from the Police Service’s local policing team in Magherafelt, with assistance from the International Policing Unit.
He is expected appear before extradition court in Belfast later today.
Sergeant Davey from the International Policing Unit said: “This arrest is good example of how our Local Policing Teams are able to identify and arrest those wanted internationally.
“The Police Service of Northern Ireland will continue to work with our international partners to locate and arrest those sought for extradition.”