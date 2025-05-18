Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after vehicle hits pedestrians
The incident happened in Millisle on Saturday.
Detective Inspector Oonagh Ryan said two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.
“We received a report at around 11.05pm, that a vehicle had collided with a number of pedestrians outside licensed premises on Main Street, Millisle,” she said.
“It was reported that the vehicle involved turned around and drove past the licensed premises again before making off from the scene.
“Officers, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, attended the scene and two people were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, which have been described as serious.”
She said the vehicle was found a short time later outside Walkers Lane.
“One man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a number of driving offences, he is currently in police custody,” she added.
“Our inquiries are at an early stage and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, who witnessed the incident, or anyone with dashcam or doorbell footage, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference CW 1805 of 17/05/25.”
Alliance North Down MLA Connie Egan condemned the incident as “shocking and reckless”.
“This is incredibly concerning to hear about, and the lack of regard for the safety of others shown by whoever is responsible is as callous as it is shocking,” she said.
“We can only be grateful no one was killed by this kind of reckless behaviour, however, my thoughts are with those who were injured in the attack, and I hope they have all the support they need to make a speedy recovery.
“I would encourage anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that may help the police in their investigations to please reach out and get in touch with them without delay.”