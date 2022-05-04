Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, assault on police, dangerous driving and driving while disqualified after two PSNI officers injured

The man, who is in custody, has been arrested on suspicion of several offences including attempted murder, assault on police, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Police continue to appeal for witnesses and anyone who captured the incident on their dash cam, or mobile phone to get in touch.

The number to call is 101, quoting reference number 692 of 02/05/22. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org