Man arrested on suspicion of murder after death of two-year-old girl

The child was rushed to hospital on Friday afternoon with a reported serious head injury but later died.

Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s (PSNI) major investigation team arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said: “The child was admitted to hospital yesterday afternoon after Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended an address in Park Avenue in Dungannon with what was reported as a serious head injury.

“The child later died in hospital.

“As part of our investigation, we have arrested a 32-year-old man on suspicion of murder, and he remains in custody this morning.

“A post mortem will be conducted to establish the cause of the child’s death.

“Our thoughts are with the child’s family, which is being supported by family liaison officers.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a two-year-old girl from Dungannon, County Tyrone, died in hospital. The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the child was admitted after the ambulance service was called to a house in Park Avenue on Friday afternoon. A post-mortem examination is to be carried out to establish the cause of death. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

“We will update you in due course but, at this time, there are no further details.”

