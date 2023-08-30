News you can trust since 1737
Man arrested on suspicion of murder over stabbing death of man in Co Londonderry

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after another man was stabbed in Kilrea, Co Londonderry, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said.
By John Besley, PA
Published 30th Aug 2023, 07:24 BST- 1 min read
“Officers remain in the area and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.”

According to the PSNI, officers received a report that a 56-year-old man had been stabbed in the Fallahogy Terrace area shortly before 4.50pm on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said in a statement: "Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

"A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody at this time. At this stage we are not looking for any other suspects.

"Officers remain in the area and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time."

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 1304 of August 29.