Man arrested on suspicion of murder over stabbing death of man in Co Londonderry

“Officers remain in the area and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time.”

According to the PSNI, officers received a report that a 56-year-old man had been stabbed in the Fallahogy Terrace area shortly before 4.50pm on Tuesday.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil McGuinness said in a statement: "Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service. Sadly, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in police custody at this time. At this stage we are not looking for any other suspects.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Officers remain in the area and members of the public are asked to avoid the area at this time."