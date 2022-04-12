Man arrested on two counts of attempted murder after stabbings in Lurgan

Police said a man in his 40s had been stabbed at Union Street and a man in his 20s stabbed at Windsor Avenue last night.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received two 999 calls at 8.23pm and 8.36 pm and dispatched a crew to each scene.

Both men were taken to Craigavon Area Hospital.

As yet their conditions are not yet known.

A 19-year-old man was later arrested in the area of Lurgan Park and is being questioned on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

DUP MP Carla Lockhart MP on social media said: "A very serious incident has occurred in Lurgan tonight. Two people have been injured, thankfully not fatally. A man has been arrested and remains in police custody. Anyone who witnessed any activity in the Lurgan Park/Windsor Avenue/Union Street area around 8.30/9pm please come forward to the PSNI.

"Very disturbing and scary for those involved. Thankful that the casualties are receiving treatment and it is thought they will make a full recovery.

"Thank you to the Police and public for assisting in this matter."

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the incidents to contact them.