Man arrested over armed robbery

A 50-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery at business premises in Armagh on Sunday, August 12.

A man armed with a pair of scissors entered a bingo hall in the Dobbin Street area shortly after 3pm and pushed a female staff member to the ground before making off with a sum of money.

The arrested man remains in custody and is said to be assisting police with their enquiries.

“We would appeal to anyone with any information regarding the incident to contact police in Armagh on 101 quoting 875 12/08/18,” a PSNI spokesperson said.