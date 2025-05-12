Man arrested over 'extremely dangerous' driving after police halt car on M1

Police incident

​Armed officers and air support were used to stop a car that was being driven in an "extremely hazardous" manner on Northern Ireland roads on Saturday.

The PSNI said that An Garda Siochana informed them that a BMW reported stolen from Dublin last Sunday was travelling on the A1 outside Jonesborough.

Despite efforts made to stop the car, the driver continued on deflated tyres along the M1 at over 80mph.

A 24-year-old man was arrested after the car was brought to a stop on the M1 near Lisburn.

“Specially trained interceptor officers were able to track the vehicle with the overhead assistance of our Air Support Unit,” Chief Superintendent Mark Roberts said.

“Roads Policing Unit officers safely deployed a stinger device in the Hillsborough area, in order to prevent a pursuit through busy weekend traffic; however the vehicle continued on deflated tyres along the M1, at speeds in excess of 80mph.

“The manner of driving was extremely hazardous, weaving in and out of traffic and even, at times, continuing along the hard shoulder.

“Officers from Armed Response Unit eventually brought the vehicle to a controlled stop in a citybound lane of the M1, between Lisburn and Black's Road.

“The driver, a 24-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of failing to stop for police, dangerous driving, handling stolen goods, no licence and no insurance.

“He remains in custody at this time.”

Mr Roberts added: “One police vehicle sustained minor damage, and one officer injured his hands while extracting the suspect from his damaged vehicle.

“Thankfully, he did not require hospital treatment and was able to remain on duty.

“We, alongside our cross-border partner organisations, remain committed to disrupting the activities of those involved in criminal activity.