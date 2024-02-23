Constable Colleen McMurray, 34, was in a police car which was hit by an IRA mortar bomb as it travelled along Merchants Quay in Newry on March 27 1992

She suffered serious injuries and died in hospital, while another officer who had been driving the car suffered life-changing injuries.

No one has ever been convicted of Constable McMurray's murder.