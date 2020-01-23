Man arrested under Terrorism Act in Jim Donegan murder investigation

A 42-year-old man has been arrested by detectives from the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Jim Donegan on the Glen Road, Belfast on the 4th December 2018.

He has been arrested under section 41 of the Terrorism Act.

A PSNI spokesman said the suspect is currently in custody at Musgrave Serious Crime Suite where he is being questioned by detectives.

WATCH: Only the INLA know why Jim Donegan was murdered, says senior detective

Murder victim Jim Donegan had ‘a number of enemies’, say police