Man arrested under the Terrorism Act after search linked to PSNI data breach

A man has been arrested following a search linked to a PSNI data breach earlier this year.
By Rebecca Black, PA
Published 19th Oct 2023, 14:13 BST
Details of around 9,500 police officers and staff were mistakenly published online in August in response to a freedom of information request.

The list includes the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank of grade, where they are based and the unit they work in.

On Thursday, detectives investigating criminality linked to the data breach carried out a search in Londonderry.

On Thursday, detectives investigating criminality linked to the data breach carried out a search in Londonderry.

A 44-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

Detective Chief Inspector Avine Kelly said: "We continue to work toward establishing those who possess information relating to the data breach on August 8, and will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe."