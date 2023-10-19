Man arrested under the Terrorism Act after search linked to PSNI data breach

A man has been arrested following a search linked to a PSNI data breach earlier this year.

Details of around 9,500 police officers and staff were mistakenly published online in August in response to a freedom of information request.

The list includes the surname and first initial of every employee, their rank of grade, where they are based and the unit they work in.

On Thursday, detectives investigating criminality linked to the data breach carried out a search in Londonderry.

A 44-year-old man was arrested under the Terrorism Act.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.