Man assaulted during car hijacking - vehicle found crashed into a parked car a short time later

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Shortly after 9:05pm, it was reported that a grey Vauxhall Astra was parked at the Mountcollyer Avenue area with three males inside the vehicle. An unknown male then approached the car armed with an unknown object and ordered the males to get out of the vehicle.

The males then got out of the car and one of the males was assaulted during the incident.

Three males then got into the car and drove off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PSNI

The car was found crashed into a parked car at the Glencollyer Road area a short time later.