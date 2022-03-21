Man assaulted during car hijacking - vehicle found crashed into a parked car a short time later
Detectives are appealing for information following a report of a vehicle hijacking in north Belfast last night (Sunday 20th March).
Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “Shortly after 9:05pm, it was reported that a grey Vauxhall Astra was parked at the Mountcollyer Avenue area with three males inside the vehicle. An unknown male then approached the car armed with an unknown object and ordered the males to get out of the vehicle.
The males then got out of the car and one of the males was assaulted during the incident.
Three males then got into the car and drove off.
The car was found crashed into a parked car at the Glencollyer Road area a short time later.
“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this incident, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 2465 20/03/22. A report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport . Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.”