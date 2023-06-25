Man attacked with an axe in middle of the night by intruders in Ardoyne district of Belfast

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday at a house in the Northwick Drive area of the Ardoyne, north Belfast.

Some time between midnight and 3am, two men entered the property and one was armed with a suspected hatchet, police said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A PSNI spokesperson added: "It was reported that a man in his 40s was assaulted and received a stab wound injury to his shoulder and facial injuries.

Northwick Drive

"A number of windows and the front door of the property were damaged during the incident."