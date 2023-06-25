News you can trust since 1737
Man attacked with an axe in middle of the night by intruders in Ardoyne district of Belfast

A man sustained a stab wound after being attacked by burglars, one of whom was wielding a hatchet.
By David Young, PA
Published 25th Jun 2023, 09:28 BST- 1 min read

The incident happened in the early hours of Saturday at a house in the Northwick Drive area of the Ardoyne, north Belfast.

Some time between midnight and 3am, two men entered the property and one was armed with a suspected hatchet, police said.

A PSNI spokesperson added: "It was reported that a man in his 40s was assaulted and received a stab wound injury to his shoulder and facial injuries.

"A number of windows and the front door of the property were damaged during the incident."

Police appealed for anyone with information or who might have dashcam footage from the area to come forward.