Man attacked woman’s home after calling her an ‘Orange b*****d’, court told

Laganside court complex in Belfast city centre.

Prosecutors claimed Connor Whelan also threatened to kill her and her family.

Details emerged as the 36-year-old was refused bail on charges related to the incident in the Dunmurry area of west Belfast.

Whelan is accused of arson with intent to endanger life, threats to kill and attempted criminal damage.

He was arrested after emergency services responded to reports of a fire at the house on the Stewartstown Road on March 21.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard a woman living there had received threats by phone, allegedly attributed to Whelan.

“He began to call her an Orange b******,” a Crown lawyer contended.

“He stated that he was going to come to her house and kill her and her family.”

According to the prosecution Whelan, with an address at Stewartstown Road, was later spotted throwing a garden strimmer at a window on the property.

No details were given on the extent of any damage allegedly caused by the fire.

Defence solicitor Eoghan McKenna acknowledged the seriousness of the charges.

However, he argued that Whelan could be released from custody due to a change in circumstances and the availability of an alternative address in north Belfast.

“It’s hard to imagine getting him any further away from the fringes of west Belfast,” Mr McKenna added.

But denying bail due to the risk of further offences, District Judge Alan White cited Whelan’s alleged response when the charges were put to him.