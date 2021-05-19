Man attempts to lure young NI girl into vehicle a she waited on school bus

The incident occurred in the Tulleevin Drive area of Newtownabbey on Tuesday morning.

The 14 year-old girl was waiting for a school bus before the man attempted to entice her into his vehicle.

"Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone with any information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area to contact us on 101 quoting reference 1443 18/05/21," said the PSNI.

The Tulleevin Drive area of Newtownabbey.

"Alternatively, a report can be made using the online reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport.

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org," the PSNI added.

