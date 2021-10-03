Man beaten by gang armed with bats

PSNI appeal

Officers are appealing for information after the man, in his 30s, was attacked in the Cherry Walk area of the Co Antrim town on Saturday at about 10.50pm.

He was taken to hospital for his injuries, which may include possible fractures to his face and legs.

Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: “This was a particularly vicious attack as the men repeatedly hit the victim with the bats around the head, legs and chest. He was taken to hospital for treatment of injuries which includes possible fractures to his face and legs.”