Two men have been arrested for suspected offences including strangling, firearm possession, false imprisonment and illegal possession of fireworks after a man was beaten up in Ballymena.

The PSNI said the injured man, aged in his 20s, reported that he had been attacked at a residential property in the Orkney Drive area of the town, part of the Ballykeel 2 estate, at 6.15am this morning.

He sustained injuries to his face, abdomen and leg, which at this stage are not thought to be serious.

Shortly afterwards, a 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including false imprisonment, non-fatal strangulation, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and possessing a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

A 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a number of offences, including false imprisonment, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possession of Class B controlled drugs and possession of fireworks.

The PSNI said: "Both men remain in custody at this time. Our enquiries are ongoing, and we would appeal to anyone who may have information which could help our investigation to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 174 of 29/10/24.