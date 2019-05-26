Man being questioned about illegal lottery police say is funding republican terrorism

A 32-year-old man arrested in the Strabane area yesterday as part of an ongoing investigation into dissident republican activity is being questioned on suspicion of being involved in an illegal lottery.

The man was detained under the Terrorism Act by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit on suspicion of membership of a proscribed organisation as part of a probe into activity linked to the Irish Republican Movement - a group which split from Óglaigh na hÉireann after its ceasefire last year - and the New IRA .

According to a PSNI spokesperson, he was released without charge but then "rearrested under PACE legislation and continues to be questioned at Musgrave Police Station."

Detective Inspector Andrew Hamlin said: “The suspect has been arrested on suspicion of benefits fraud and being involved in an illegal lottery described as ‘E2 Republican Prisoners Portlaoise’.

“Police would take this opportunity to advise members of the public not to purchase these lottery tickets as they are illegal and are funding organised criminality and terrorism.”