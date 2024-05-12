Man carrying a knife and an axe swung weapons at occupant of house during incident in Co Down village

Police are investigating incident

A man carrying a knife and an axe swung the weapons at the occupants of a house in the Church Walk area of Kircubbin, Co Down, during an incident in Saturday night.

A PSNI Detective Sergeant said: “At approximately 9.55pm on Saturday evening officers responded to a report of criminal damage at a property in the Church Walk area.

“Upon arrival it was alleged a man had arrived at a house, entering through a rear door. He was carrying a knife in one hand and an axe in the other. The suspect swung the weapons at a man who was inside the property – who had to swerve to avoid being injured.

“Other occupants who were inside the house at the time were able to shut a kitchen door, and push the suspect out of the area to avoid harm.

“He then caused damage to the door with the weapons and exited the rear of the property - and proceeded to smash the rear kitchen window from outside.

“The suspect made off from the scene and was located by officers nearby in the Main Street area. Aged 23, he was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and attempting to inflict GBH, and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence.