Man charged after 400 suspected cannabis plants, estimated value of approximately £200,000, seized following a search in the Rathfriland
A man has been charged following a search at a property in the Rathfriland area of Co Down on Friday, and the subsequent seizure of over 400 cannabis plants, with an estimated value of approximately £200,000.
The man, aged 39, has been charged with cultivating cannabis, possession of a Class B controlled drug, and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.
He is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court tomorrow, Monday.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
