Man charged after burglaries in Lisburn, Moira, Castlewellan and Ballynahinch areas
Police investigating a series of burglaries in the Lisburn, Moira, Castlewellan and Ballynahinch areas between February 18th and 23rd have charged one man.
The 42 year-old man will appear at Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday charged with one count of burglary.
As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service. The man has also been released on bail in relation to other burglaries.
A 47 year-old man arrested in connection with the investigation has also been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.