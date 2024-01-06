All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING

Man charged after car search reveals £250,000 in cash and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000

A man has been charged following a search of a vehicle on the A1 dual carriageway and subsequent searches of two properties in west Belfast on Saturday.
By Michael Cousins
Published 6th Jan 2024, 21:21 GMT
Updated 7th Jan 2024, 10:53 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The man, aged 24, was charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug and three counts of possessing criminal property.

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday 8th January. As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A 21-year-old woman also arrested has since been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.

Some of the items seized when around £250,000 in cash was recovered along with cocaine valued at £100,000 following the search of a car in Co DownSome of the items seized when around £250,000 in cash was recovered along with cocaine valued at £100,000 following the search of a car in Co Down
Some of the items seized when around £250,000 in cash was recovered along with cocaine valued at £100,000 following the search of a car in Co Down

The charge relates to the seizure of £250,000 in cash and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000 following a search of a black Seat Leon that was travelling along the A1 Southbound between Hillsborough and Dromore.

Follow up searches at two houses in the west Belfast area led to the recovery of further cash and quantities of cocaine.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice