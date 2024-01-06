Man charged after car search reveals £250,000 in cash and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000
The man, aged 24, was charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, two counts of possession of a Class A controlled drug and three counts of possessing criminal property.
He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday 8th January. As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.
A 21-year-old woman also arrested has since been released on police bail to allow for further police enquiries.
The charge relates to the seizure of £250,000 in cash and suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £100,000 following a search of a black Seat Leon that was travelling along the A1 Southbound between Hillsborough and Dromore.
Follow up searches at two houses in the west Belfast area led to the recovery of further cash and quantities of cocaine.
