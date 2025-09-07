Man charged after explosives discovered at south Belfast home
The home was cordoned off and nearby properties in the Bentham Drive area were evacuated.
A number of suspicious objects that were found at the scene were declared viable by ammunition technical officers.
The objects have been removed for further examination.
Police said on Sunday morning that the security alert had ended and residents can return.
A 46-year-old man has been charged with making explosives under suspicious circumstances, possessing explosives under suspicious circumstances, possessing a firearm in suspicious circumstances, possessing ammunition in suspicious circumstance and possessing Class A, B and C controlled drugs.
He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates Court on Monday.
Detective Inspector Alexander said: “Residents who were evacuated from their homes have been allowed to return, and we are grateful for their co-operation and patience while we made the area safe.
“Enquiries are continuing and police would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 1768 of 5/9/25.
“A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.”