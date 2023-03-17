The four-year-old American Bulldog, named Luna, was found in Ballyarnett Country Park in Londonderry on Wednesday evening.

She had suspected broken ribs, broken teeth, swelling on her head with brain trauma and signs or one of both lungs being collapsed.

Vivien Kelly, Centre Manager at Pet FBI Rescue in Londonderry, said the dog had been repeatedly beaten with a kerbstone and then buried alive under rocks to stop her escaping.

Luna was 'skeletal' when she was rescued and taken to the vet.

However a member of the public discovered the dog and dug it out.

Appealing for information, police said that two men were seen in the area at around the time the dog was found. One was approximately 5'10 tall, well-built and wore a distinctive camouflage hooded top with the hood pulled up.

The second man was of a similar height, of a slim build with black hair and wore a dark blue tracksuit. They left in the direction of Cornshell Fields, police said.

Vivien said Luna had ten pups around Christmas which were advertised for sale on social media.

Vivien said that Luna's eyes were filled with sadness and pain after she was rescued.

"There were also injuries on her relating to dog fighting or being used for bait in dog fighting."

Her organisation took Luna to their own vet but her injuries were far too severe to save her.

"She lifted her head and she looked at me and I remember her face. Her eyes were just full of sadness and pain. Coming down one of her eyes there was just a constant drip of water - it was just like she was crying."

Vivien was holding Luna when she was peacefully put to sleep.

Vivien Kelly, Centre Manager at Pet FBI Rescue in Londonderry, held Luna in her arms while she was put to sleep.

"It was traumatic but you just switch onto automatic and do what needs to be done."

The PSNI said a 29-year-old man has been charged to appear in court with offences including causing unnecessary suffering to animals, and four counts of failing to take reasonable steps to ensure the needs of an animal.

He is scheduled to appear before Dungannon Magistrates' Court tomorrow, Saturday 18 March.