Man charged after police seize large amount of cash at airport
A man is to appear in court after police seized what they describe as “a large quantity of cash” at a Northern Ireland airport.
The Organised Crime Branch seized the money today (7th) at Belfast International Airport in Co Antrim, said a PSNI spokeswoman – though the exact amount was not specified.
The man, aged 23, is due to appear in Coleraine Magistrates Court tomorrow morning charged with possessing criminal property
Said the spokeswoman: “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”