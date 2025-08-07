Man charged after police seize large amount of cash at airport

Belfast International Airport. Image: Andrew McCarron

A man is to appear in court after police seized what they describe as “a large quantity of cash” at a Northern Ireland airport.

The Organised Crime Branch seized the money today (7th) at Belfast International Airport in Co Antrim, said a PSNI spokeswoman – though the exact amount was not specified.

The man, aged 23, is due to appear in Coleraine Magistrates Court tomorrow morning charged with possessing criminal property