Police investigating an assault on a number of people, including police officers, at a property in the Filbin Crescent area of Lurgan, have charged a man to court.

By Gemma Murray
Published 17th May 2023, 12:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th May 2023, 16:05 BST

The 18-year-old has been charged with grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, two counts of common assault, four counts of assault on police, resisting police and criminal damage.

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning, 18th May.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

