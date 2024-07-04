Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been charged with disorderly behaviour, two counts of assault on police and one count of resisting police, and possession of a Class B controlled drug following an incident of disorderly behaviour in Londonderry city centre on Wednesday afternoon, 3rd July.

A 33-year-old man has been charged with offences to appear before Londonderry Magistrate's Court on Friday, 5th July.

As if usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The charges arose when shortly after 2pm, police received a report of a man shouting obscenities on Foyle Street in the presence of children.

Foyle Street in Londonderry

When challenged by a member of the public he left the area.

However police responded and located a male matching the description of the male provided in the report.

Derry City & Strabane Sergeant Devlin said: "This was an unsavoury incident which occurred in the presence of young people, which must have been upsetting.

"It was also a nasty incident in which two of our officers were assaulted. Fortunately, they were able to continue on duty despite what happened to them, but this incident serves as a reminder of the challenges and dangers our colleagues face in working to keep people safe.