Man charged after two PSNI officers assaulted whilst try to restrain a man shouting obscenities in the presence of children
A 33-year-old man has been charged with offences to appear before Londonderry Magistrate's Court on Friday, 5th July.
As if usual procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
The charges arose when shortly after 2pm, police received a report of a man shouting obscenities on Foyle Street in the presence of children.
When challenged by a member of the public he left the area.
However police responded and located a male matching the description of the male provided in the report.
Derry City & Strabane Sergeant Devlin said: "This was an unsavoury incident which occurred in the presence of young people, which must have been upsetting.
"It was also a nasty incident in which two of our officers were assaulted. Fortunately, they were able to continue on duty despite what happened to them, but this incident serves as a reminder of the challenges and dangers our colleagues face in working to keep people safe.
"Assaults on our officers are unacceptable."