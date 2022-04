He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court today (Thursday 28th April).

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The charge comes after police received a report of two males fighting in the Grovefield Street area.

Grovefield Street - Google maps

It was reported that one of them was armed with a knife.