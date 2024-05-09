Man charged following an assault of Translink staff member with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of criminal damage
A 34-year-old man arrested following an assault on a train on Wednesday, May 8th has been charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent and two counts of criminal damage.
He is due to appear before Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, May 9th.
As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.